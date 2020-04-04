Quark Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 14% against the dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $240.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittylicious.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000377 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,725,231 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

