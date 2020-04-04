QuarkChain (QKC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $10.39. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $2.06 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.95 or 0.04598112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036998 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

