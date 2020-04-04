Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Up 64.4% Over Last Week

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 51.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $888,045.21 and $2,667.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070679 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 100.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,406,620 coins and its circulating supply is 168,406,620 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

