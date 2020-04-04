QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,527.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $24,527.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.87 or 0.04736842 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,833,778 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

