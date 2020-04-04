QunQun Trading 11.4% Higher This Week (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $20.33 and $24.43. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $306,646.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.04735762 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037104 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014721 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009678 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 693,582,726 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

