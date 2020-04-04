Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $509,364.02 and approximately $973.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

