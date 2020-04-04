QYNO (QNO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One QYNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, QYNO has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a total market cap of $433.98 and approximately $91.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QYNO

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.