Radium (RADS) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00005792 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, Radium has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a market cap of $1.55 million and $1,012.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018809 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001596 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,990,954 coins and its circulating supply is 3,974,110 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

