Radium Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last Week (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Radium has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $841.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radium has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018853 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001777 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (CRYPTO:RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,991,387 coins and its circulating supply is 3,974,542 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.