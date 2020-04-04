Ragnarok (RAGNA) Trading 168.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 153.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $10,969.21 and $1,349.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 168.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.02610635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,488,523 coins and its circulating supply is 16,067,112 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

