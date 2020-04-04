Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Achieves $4.32 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00001245 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx and Bibox. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and $552,050.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005726 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008083 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bibox, Kucoin, DDEX, Huobi, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Ethfinex, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

