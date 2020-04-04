Rankingball Gold (RBG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rankingball Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.02603513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00202436 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Rankingball Gold

Rankingball Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

