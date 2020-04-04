Rapids (RPD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,066.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $254,199.60 and $1,066.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02612594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

