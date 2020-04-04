Rapidz Price Up 125% Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Rapidz has a market cap of $285,354.66 and approximately $98,822.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 125% higher against the US dollar. One Rapidz token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,943,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

