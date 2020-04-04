Rate3 (RTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $377,698.38

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Rate3 has a market cap of $377,698.38 and approximately $57,621.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, FCoin and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.87 or 0.04736842 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014773 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009799 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinrail, Hotbit, DEx.top, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, ABCC, Ethfinex, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

