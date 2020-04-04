Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0001 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $385,691.59 and $2,267.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.02627751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00204326 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034028 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.