Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Down 6.7% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $398,524.65 and approximately $2,631.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

