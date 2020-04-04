Ravencoin Market Capitalization Achieves $92.13 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $92.13 million and $5.74 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Nanex. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.02608361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202274 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046913 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,871,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, IDCM, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Nanex, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

