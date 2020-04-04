RChain (RHOC) Market Cap Tops $5.02 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitinka, Kucoin and AirSwap. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $5.02 million and approximately $2,181.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RChain

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Kucoin, Bitinka, OOOBTC, BitMart, AirSwap, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

