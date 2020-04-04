REAL Market Cap Reaches $243,156.16 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. REAL has a market capitalization of $243,156.16 and $2.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Radar Relay and BitFlip.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02609803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00203652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.