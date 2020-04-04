REAL (REAL) Reaches Market Cap of $244,230.91

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $244,230.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REAL token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, REAL has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.02609848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00200928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.