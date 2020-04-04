RealChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,813.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, RealChain has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $102,647.19 and approximately $7,813.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.56 or 0.04547574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00068169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037336 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009800 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,200,794 tokens. The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

