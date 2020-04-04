Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Binance. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $1.57 million and $88,182.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinrail, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.