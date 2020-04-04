Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $39,096.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns and Coinrail. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.