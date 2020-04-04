RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $220,054.68

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. RED has a total market cap of $220,054.68 and $1,784.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00599339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008026 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000285 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

