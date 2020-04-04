ReddCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,685.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.27 million and approximately $17,685.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.01010507 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029675 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00175346 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007250 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069281 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit, Bisq, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bleutrade, Crex24, C-Patex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.