Regalcoin Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Regalcoin has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $13,054.59 and $33.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000369 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Regalcoin

Regalcoin (CRYPTO:REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

