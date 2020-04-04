Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBNC shares. ValuEngine cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $193,455. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

