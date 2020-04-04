Remme (REM) Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Remme has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $85,700.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, IDEX, Hotbit and Tidex. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.90 or 0.04501205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Remme is remme.io.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kuna, Tidex, Hotbit, Gate.io and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

