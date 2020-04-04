Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.18 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $44.18 million and $2.05 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be purchased for $0.0519 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Binance, OKEx and Kyber Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.95 or 0.04598112 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00068483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036998 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009681 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,253,651 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Kyber Network, Huobi Global, IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

