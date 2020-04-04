Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 128,235 Shares of China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.40% of China Distance Education worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in China Distance Education by 4,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DL opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Research analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. China Distance Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

DL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

