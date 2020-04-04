Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 49,200 Shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Yelp worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YELP opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

