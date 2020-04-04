Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 80,300 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 223.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Zumiez worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Zumiez by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 29.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zumiez by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,755 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zumiez by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 149,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush raised Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $374.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

