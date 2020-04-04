Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 17,900 EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,967.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

