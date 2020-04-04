Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 88,700 Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cabot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the third quarter worth about $7,176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 38.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $25.97 on Friday. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

