Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 148,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.57% of Global Ship Lease worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth $422,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSL opened at $3.01 on Friday. Global Ship Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

