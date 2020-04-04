Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Seres Therapeutics worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after buying an additional 198,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 130,049 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of MCRB opened at $3.04 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

