Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 130.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.48% of Koppers worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 190,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE KOP opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

