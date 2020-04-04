Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,158 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.18% of ZovioInc . worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZovioInc . by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ZovioInc . during the third quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ZovioInc . by 2,075.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in ZovioInc . by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,975,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 653,622 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ZovioInc . by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the period.

NYSE:ZVO opened at $1.37 on Friday. ZovioInc . has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $96.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million.

Several research firms have commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZovioInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

ZovioInc . Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

