Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 117,200 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.90% of Beazer Homes USA worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 68,451 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $145,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,402.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.48. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

