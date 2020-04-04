Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 19,800 Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Red Rock Resorts worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.30 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

