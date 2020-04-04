Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Greenbrier Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

