Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,421 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,335,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JMP Securities raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $42,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.