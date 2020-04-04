Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168,479 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of TriNet Group worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 115.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 168,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.26 per share, with a total value of $8,662,632.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Griese sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $165,300.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and sold 95,788 shares valued at $5,384,284. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE TNET opened at $33.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.90. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $76.92.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

