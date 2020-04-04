Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Ames National worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ames National by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ames National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ames National by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ames National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ames National by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 549,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATLO opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. Ames National Co. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Several analysts recently commented on ATLO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff bought 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,415 shares of company stock worth $116,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

