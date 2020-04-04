Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.15% of Peoples Financial Services worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

PFIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 25.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 1,839 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.40 per share, for a total transaction of $87,168.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Aubrey II bought 2,500 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.56 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,869 shares of company stock valued at $266,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

