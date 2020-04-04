Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of FB Financial worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 367.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,947 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 138,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

FBK stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. FB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FB Financial Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

