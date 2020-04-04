Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of ITT worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

