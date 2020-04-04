Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of Ambac Financial Group worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

