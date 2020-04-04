Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.15 Million Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of AC Immune worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AC Immune by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AC Immune by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

ACIU opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $512.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. AC Immune SA has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. AC Immune had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 40.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

